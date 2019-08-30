A trailer filled with household items caught fire as it sat ready for auction Wednesday, according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
United Hook and Ladder and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services responded to the fire on Short Lane in Hamilton Township about 11:30 a.m., he said.
The overloaded trailer was in the driveway when the wooden floor rubbed the tire and ignited, Rabine said.
Ten firefighters extinguished the blaze in approximately 10 minutes with less than 1,000 gallons of water, he said.
The owner had known the tire was rubbing, but had not known it was enough to cause a fire, according to Rabine.
No one was injured, he said.
None of the items in the trailer were salvaged, Rabine said.
