One out of every four corrections officers left employment at Adams County Prison so far this year.
“This is by far the worst prison I’ve worked at,” said former corrections officer Thomas Hudak, who moved here from Pittsburgh for a job in October.
This year’s turnover rate among officers is the highest within the last five years.
Former staff members, including Hudak, say low morale, internal investigations into its officers, and “a toxic” work environment all contributed to the Adams County Prison seeing the 26-percent turnover rate this year.
From January to mid-July, there were 32 separations of employment with corrections officers, according to Adams County Prison Warden Katy Hileman. This totals 28.3 percent of the prison’s workforce.
Even though prison officials won’t disclose the extent of the shortage, the Adams County Prison had a full staff of 113 corrections officers in December.
Hudak was no stranger to the corrections field, working at three other prisons prior to his stint at Adams County. He brought experience from another county jails, in addition to federal and state prisons.
The “family-sustaining” wage for the area and the benefits were Hudak’s reasons for moving to Adams County for the position, he said.
Hudak resigned at the end of May after seven months at the prison, he said. Hudak said he was one of the recent 15 corrections staff who left their employment within the last two months.
Internal investigations into corrections officers “for every possible violation they can find” has been a blow to the “morale” at the prison, he said.
“The culture is you are guilty there until proven innocent,” Hudak said, noting that staff can be investigated for incidents such as calling off.
Hileman said an investigation into calling off would be prompted if the circumstances for doing so violate the prison’s policy and not all investigations result in guilty findings. Some incidents have “resulted in coaching and counseling,” not corrective action, according to Hileman.
“A significant number resulted in the person being cleared from the investigation,” Hileman said, noting there are procedures in place with “plenty of oversight.”
As part of the collective bargaining agreement, Hileman said the prison administration is “required to formally place any staff member under a formal investigation.”
Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd indicated union officials requested a “formal investigation piece” to protect their members.
Hudak said he did not have any disciplinary infractions before coming to Adams County. He said he was investigated three times in the seven months while employed here.
Hudak did not disclose two of the investigations, calling them “circumstantial,” but indicated the most serious one entailed letting out a protective custody inmate into the general population.
A woman who requested to be unnamed for fear of retaliation but proved she worked at the Adams County Prison until January spoke out Friday about being investigated twice by the current administration.
The woman worked there for 16-and-a-half years and had planned to retire from there.
She said she had to take leave without pay after not being able to open an email attachment. The woman directly contacted the information technology (IT) department to rectify the error, but she was allegedly written up “for disobeying an order” of putting in a ticket for it, she said.
The woman was investigated a second time because she misplaced a paid time-off (PTO) slip of another employee who was under investigation for attempting to use it but did not have enough PTO time to take that day, she said.
She could not find the slip, and the IT department supposedly went through her computer and could not locate it, according to the woman.
The woman said she knew her days were numbered after reporting Hileman to the human resources department following the first investigation.
She said she was fired over the phone.
“In my career, I never falsified documents. I never lied. I have integrity,” she said.
As an at-will employee not protected under a union, the former employee said there was nothing she could do about her termination.
A male formerly employed at the prison who also requested to be unnamed due to fear of retaliation worked with Hileman from February 2014 to March 2017 when they both were lieutenants. At the time, Brian Clark was the Adams County Prison warden, according to the man.
The man, who worked different shifts from Hileman, said he was called in for having an incomplete report. He said he submitted the full document.
After the incidents, the administration told him to slide the reports under the door, alleging Hileman was messing with his filings.
“They acknowledged to me that she was tampering with my reports,” the man said.
At one point, the man told Clark he felt it was “a hostile work environment” and alleged he was being harassed.
“If she was a man, it would be a different story,” the former employee said. “If I pushed back too hard, she would have played the gender card.”
The man said he is not surprised about supposed low morale and the turnover rate at the prison.
“They resigned because she is putting them under investigations,” the man said.
Three teams make up the Adams County Prison – the inmates, corrections officers and administration, Hudak said.
In Hudak’s opinion, administration and corrections should be on the same team.
“A prison is supposed to have camaraderie. That is what led me back to working in corrections,” Hudak said.
Adams County Prison “is the easiest” prison with “complacent” inmates who are mainly nonviolent offenders, according to Hudak, who noted he would love to see the “prison become a destination for corrections officers” and the “morale (to) improve.”
“The inmates aren’t the problem,” the former female employee who wished to remain anonymous said. “It’s the management.”
