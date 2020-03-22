As the COVID-19 pandemic began, many congregations still held in-person services and used the internet to reach out to those who chose to stay home.
Sunday all churches were shuttered but many leaders still led worship as if the seats were full.
"Pastor Candace and youth pastor Jason have been doing everything possible to keep us all strong," said Ashley Earhart, a member of Freedom Valley Church in Gettysburg. "They have been live streaming services, posting daily challenges over Facebook, they made a worship playlist and the kids' leaders are even doing things to keep the children involved, like virtual Spirit Week and many other great things."
Megan Eppelman, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, said her congregation is "home-centered, church-supported" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are able to worship in our homes right now and still participate in the sacrament under guidance of our stake leaders," she said. "All male members ordained as priests, elders, and high priests keep the work of salvation going. And hope remains in Christ in our homes and hearts."
Stacy Seymore, a memeber of Mountain Ridge Church, Gettysburg, said her church leaders are reaching out daily.
"I am so grateful for a group of real people to walk through this sometimes messy world with," Seymore said.
The work of keeping a church connected does not fall completely on the leadership, Arthur House said. The Gettysburg Prince of Peace Episcopal Church member said parishioners are contacting each other by phone to keep in touch while they are homebound.
Reaching out through the internet has been easy for some church leaders. Others have had to quickly learn so they could be there for their members. Father Daniel Mitzel, pastor of Saint Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in Gettysburg, posted to Facebook for the first time on Sunday.
"I know that the faithful were with God, Father and Son and Holy Spirit and with me in spirit," Mitzel wrote. "I know that Mary, our Mother is assisting us during this time of great sacrifice. I can hardly wait to see you all again."
One person who does not attend church believes the closed churches reinforces the reasoning behind his decision.
"By canceling their services for COVID-19, churches are finally admitting (with their actions, not their words) that faith has no effect beyond the actions it inspires you to take," David Shelverman said. "I hope the coronavirus outbreak will decrease the faith of people everywhere, and inspire them to embrace community and charity without embracing ancient myths and superstition."
