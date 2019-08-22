A recently-fired independent contractor killed a Plainville Farms manager before turning the gun on himself Wednesday in Oxford Township, according to police.
Philipp Hughes, 75, of Marshville, N.C., fatally shot Transportation Supervisor John Frey, 58 of York County, before turning the gun on himself early Wednesday, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP).
Police were called to the Plainville Farms Distribution Center, 4870 York Road, on Turkey Lane, about 5:23 a.m. for shots fired, according to police.
An employee witness said Hughes drove up and down the driveway “in a white Dodge Caravan looking suspicious” and parked in the employee parking lot for some time, according to EARP.
At about 5:20 a.m., the victim parked in the employee lot adjacent the loading docks and Hughes quickly pulled in the spot next to him, police said.
As the victim was exiting his car, Hughes confronted him and fired two shots at point blank range, according to police. The shots struck the victim, causing him to collapse, police said. Hughes then took his own life with single shot, according to police.
Frey and Hughes were found lying dead in the parking lot between two cars, said police. The scene was secured to determine whether any other shooters were in the area, according to EARP.
Police said a Smith & Wesson five-shot Chief’s Special still holding two live rounds, plus three spent casings were found at the scene. Hughes also had five other shells in his pocket, according to police.
Both men were pronounced dead by the Adams County coroner at 5:50 a.m., according to police.
Plainville Farms issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about the incident: “The Plainville Farms family experienced a terrible, senseless tragedy at our Distribution Center in New Oxford early this morning. Plainville Farms is working closely with law enforcement in their investigation of this fatal incident that involved a manager at Plainville and an independent contractor. Plainville Farms is a family and we are in mourning. Counseling will be provided to all of our employees to help with the healing process. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that have been affected by this tragedy.”
