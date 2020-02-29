ART — The Majestic Theater will feature an exhibit of original paintings by Frances Donnelly Wolf, current First Lady of Pennsylvania, this spring. The exhibit will be open daily and free of charge in the Majestic art gallery between the beginning of March and the end of May.
The Majestic Theater will feature an exhibit of original paintings by Frances Donnelly Wolf, current First Lady of Pennsylvania, this spring. The exhibit will be open daily and free of charge in the Majestic art gallery between the beginning of March and the end of May.
ART — The Majestic Theater will feature an exhibit of original paintings by Frances Donnelly Wolf, current First Lady of Pennsylvania, this spring. The exhibit will be open daily and free of charge in the Majestic art gallery between the beginning of March and the end of May.
The Majestic Theater will feature an exhibit of original paintings by Frances Donnelly Wolf, current First Lady of Pennsylvania, this spring. The exhibit will be open daily and free of charge in the Majestic art gallery between the beginning of March and the end of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.