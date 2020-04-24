A crash that occurred shortly after midnight Friday closed Taneytown Road for about two hours, according to Cumberland Township Police.
Stephanie Stewart, 31, of Gettysburg was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy northbound on the road when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a utility pole and tree, Patrolman Ryan Eiker stated in a press release. Gettysburg and Barlow fire department volunteers extricated Stewart from the vehicle, Eiker stated. She was transported to York Hospital’s Trauma Unit, Eiker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.