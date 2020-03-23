Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Gettysburg Times will limit publishing print editions to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It is our plan to continue this schedule for two weeks.
On non-print days — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — we are offering a free-to-read electronic edition, also known as an e-edition. This is an online version of the paper that looks exactly like it does in print.
To access the e-edition, use the login below.
Username: gettysburg2020
Password: March2020
A subscription will still be required to access the e-edition and website on print days.
Print subscribers already have access to the website free of charge. For access, create a username and password at www.gettysburgtimes.com/subscribe. If its your first time, you will need to enter your account number. Staff at the Gettysburg Times office can provide the number if needed during business hours. Call 717-334-1131, email subscribe@gettysburgtimes.com or message us on Facebook.
Thank you for continuing to support your local newspaper.
