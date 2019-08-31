Sgt. Albert Coleman served in the U.S. Army from January 1941 until his death in the line of duty during the Battle of the Bulge in January 1945.
His daughter, Nancy Shilling, was only 18 months old at the time. Shilling’s mother, Esther, remarried in 1946, and her new husband, Leonard Burns, adopted Shilling. Burns was a wonderful father, Shilling said, so she didn’t think much about Coleman as she grew up.
But on Memorial Day weekend this year, Shilling, who lives in Biglerville, received a letter that brought her father to the forefront of her mind.
A man named Colin Murphy, a police detective in Wales, had been metal detecting near Cresselly House, which was a training site for troops during World War II. About 6 inches underground, he found an identification bracelet inscribed with Albert Coleman’s name and Army serial number. After some online digging, Murphy found Shilling’s mother’s obituary, which included Coleman. The family was originally from the Sunbury area, so Murphy contacted the Snyder County Historical Society looking for some help in returning the bracelet to Coleman’s family.
“I got kind of shaky,” Shilling said, when she received the letter from the historical society.
In late July, Shilling traveled to the historical society in Middleburg, where she was greeted by a flurry of media as she received the bracelet.
The unexpected gift was an occasion to sift through a box of letters, photos and other papers that Shilling’s mother had kept from her first husband’s time in the service. Shilling has the 48-star American flag presented to her mother at her father’s funeral, Coleman’s Purple Heart medal, and one of her own baby shoes that Coleman kept inside his helmet, which was returned to the family by a fellow soldier in 1945.
According to her mother, Shilling’s father only saw her once, when he was granted a day-long furlough from training before shipping off to Europe. Shilling was three weeks old at the time.
“He always asked about me in his letters,” she said.
Shilling’s mother passed away in 2009, and in her later years, she began to share with Shilling some memories of her father’s short life. Shilling learned that both of her parents graduated from Sunbury High School in 1938; she now has both of their yearbooks signed by classmates and each other.
“It just amazed me that I didn’t know any of this stuff,” Shilling said. “I’m so sorry I didn’t talk to the aunts and uncles who knew him to learn more about him. We just didn’t talk about it then.”
Shilling does have a few of her own memories. Originally buried in Belgium, Coleman’s remains were returned to the States for final burial in 1949. Shilling was five years old at the time.
“If I close my eyes, I can see that casket,” adorned with her father’s photo and sprays of flowers.
Shilling said that once all of her own grown children have a chance to see the bracelet and hear its story, she will likely donate it back to the Snyder County Historical Society.
