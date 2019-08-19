By accepting the donation of a house, the Gettysburg Borough Council laid the groundwork for a potential downtown visitors’ center with public restrooms.
Last Monday’s 5-0 vote also authorized Borough Manager Charles Gable “to explore with community partners funding for the construction and use of a community/visitor’s center.”
The borough would be the “lead agency” in redevelopment of the site, Gable said.
Tim Shields, president of FutureStake Inc., offered the lot and structure at 340 Baltimore St. at no charge, officials said.
“This is a big step for the borough” but the proposed facility will not “materialize overnight,” council President Susan Naugle said.
The site includes a dilapidated 1880’s house that would be demolished, Gable said during the council’s workshop meeting last month.
FutureStake acquired the house in December 2017 and filed a request for a demolition permit in spring 2018. It withdrew the application in November last year, days before the expiration of a six-month review period set by the council, said Becky LaBarre, then the borough’s planning and historic preservation director.
At a borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB) meeting in April 2018, FutureStake representatives introduced the concept of razing the house and replacing it with an architecturally similar welcome center including public restrooms. Then and in subsequent meetings, HARB members expressed reluctance to approve the demolition. In June 2018, they voted to recommend the council delay consideration to allow further review.
Gable last month outlined concepts under consideration, including a three-story handicapped-accessible building with an elevator, restroom access from both outside and inside the building, an information desk, display cases, a conference room, offices, a kitchenette, and rentable event spaces both indoors and in the backyard.
Accepting the donation makes sense, despite HARB’s concerns, resident Kurt Kramer said Monday from the audience.
FutureStake owns the Gettysburg Heritage Center at 297 Steinwehr Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.