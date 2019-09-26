A person is being treated after exposure to a rabid bat flying around Gettysburg High School Saturday, according to a State Department of Health release.
The bat was found around noon at the 1130 Old Harrisburg Road school, according to the release. The person who came into contact with the rabid bat is receiving followup treatment, the release indicated.
