HONOR — Wendy Allen receives a key to the borough Tuesday from Gettysburg Mayor Ted Streeter. From left are Main Street Gettysburg President Deb Adamik, Allen, Streeter, and borough council President Susan Naugle.
In recognition of her voluntarism on behalf of the community, Wendy Allen received a key to the borough from Gettysburg Mayor Ted Streeter.
During Tuesday’s borough council meeting, Allen received praise for activities including leading last month’s Long, Long, Long, Long Dinner Party. The event brought hundreds of diners to tables stretching along Baltimore Street and raised funds for proposed improvements along that street.
(0) comments
