Lt. Col. Mike Wertz, center, from the Gettysburg High School JROTC, shakes hands with Bill Aldrich, Army (Ret.), and Bob Stanley, Navy (Ret.) during a breakfast for veterans at Fairfield High School on Monday. Stanley is also mayor of Fairfield. More than 100 veterans attended the breakfast which features singing by the school choruses.
Veterans were thanked for their service at a breakfast Monday at Fairfield Area High School.
About 75 students expressed their appreciation for the selfless devotion to country by the veterans. Students sang and read poems during the breakfast event. Songs included “Thank you, Soldiers,” “America Sings,” and “Wind Beneath My Wings,” amongst others.
