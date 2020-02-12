A Hanover man was paroled Monday immediately after being sentenced on a cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession conviction.
Adams County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Frederick M. Hess Jr. to 43 days to 1 year in Adams County Prison and 12 months probation, but paroled him immediately. Hess previously had completed 43 days of inpatient treatment. The sentence is to run consecutively with any sentences imposed in York County where Hess is on probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.