What do superheroes, veterans, and flags have in common?
Along with strength, all were displayed on a Chevy Equinox unveiled this weekend in Gettysburg.
Pam and Steve Barry said the new vehicle, dubbed “the Equinox,” will be used to transport veterans and children to medical appointments in the local area at no cost.
The Bendersville couple revealed the vibrant design Saturday at the Gettysburg Battlefield Bash.
The transport project is “an extension of the Gettysburg Battlefield Bash,” moving past one “weekend of hope and healing” and continuing it throughout the year, according to Pam Barry.
“These people spend so much money when they have cancer,” said Steve Barry. “They lose their home, and medication is so high in price. We are going to do this for free through donations of our sponsors.”
The rides will be offered to and from appointments in the Gettysburg area, Steve Barry said.
“We want to give back. We want to be there for people who are having problems. We want to be people’s rock. We want to be there for them,” Pam Barry said.
The couple named the vehicle “the Equinox” to symbolize “hope and longevity.” An equinox is most commonly known for when day and night are equal in length.
Painted in patriotic red and blue colors, the vehicle is also decked out with the likes of Wonder Woman, Captain America, and “tattered and worn” flags on the sides, Pam Barry said.
Two Korean War veterans were painted on the hood of the vehicle next to the superheroes, according to Todd Kint, who assisted in putting the base coat on the vehicle.
An image of Steve’s father was painted on the hood near the passenger side, while Kint’s grandfather, who received a bronze star for his war efforts, is on the driver’s side, Kint said.
Kint was not sure of the story behind his grandfather’s recognition, but he is still proud of him.
“Steve’s father meant a lot to him, and I was always very close to my grandfather,” Kint said. “This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ for what you have done.”
The vehicle also boasts an image of a local boy who lost his fight battling cancer, Connor Goonan.
Marvis Greene of Kei Designs said he created all the artwork on the vehicle.
“I am just honored to have the privilege to do things for our wounded warriors and kids who have really bad illnesses,” Greene said.
Greene hopes the design helps people “feel good” going to and from their appointments.
Sponsors included Shawn’s Auto Body and Repair, Wilkinson Repair, Kei Designs, Mamma’s Pizzeria, BAPS Paint and Supplies, Main Street Motors, Gettysburg Rental Center, L & M Tire and Wheel, Moon’s II, Wyndham Gettysburg, VSI Racing, Renn Kirby Chevy Buick, State Farm Insurance Mike Ball, Keller Williams, and Len Dick Signs.
The vehicle would not have been possible without the help of those businesses who took the time to contribute, said Steve Barry.
If people are interested in more information about the vehicle project, Steve can be reached by email at travler02@yahoo.com. Those interested in scheduling a ride can contact Steve directly at 570-647-6884.
