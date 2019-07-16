The community is invited to put on their favorite pair of jeans and dancing boots and get their friends to join them Sept. 7, from 5 to 10 p.m., for a rootin’ tootin’ good time at the Boots, Bolos and Boogie! hoedown to benefit Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries in Gettysburg.
This is the fourth year folks will gather at the estate of Mike and Jane Rice in New Oxford for Shining Stars’ largest fundraiser. Previously an invitation-only event, this year’s activities are open to the public and include the re-creation of an Old West town, complete with cowboys, campsites, chow, a stagecoach, bull riding, live band, and more. Tickets are $65 each and go on sale Friday, July 19.
Organizer Pam Collins said the evening is a “whole lot of fun,” noting it’s a casual event and boots are not required to attend. Collins, who became involved with Shining Stars Therapeutic Riding (SSTR) program when her daughter volunteered as a side-walker, lauded the generosity of Mike and Jane Rice (Utz Quality Foods) for opening their property for the event. Proceeds allow Shining Stars to continue its therapeutic horsemanship programs for children, adults and families with special needs.
In past years, the hoedown has raised more than $80,000, with 10 percent going for expenses and 90 percent going directly to SSTR. According to Brandy Crago, SSTR founder and director, this fundraiser keeps the nonprofit going throughout the year.
“About 75 percent of our riders have some sort of scholarship for our upcoming fall riding season,” she said. “We never want to turn someone away for financial reasons.”
The fundraiser also helps feed the 16 horses that currently supply equine therapy, she said.
Those who cannot attend the Sept. 7 event can still make donations to SSTR and businesses can even purchase a personalized hand-painted storefront panel. For example, Emmett Patterson, owner of several area McDonald’s stores, is sponsoring an Old West McDonald’s storefront (complete with painted-on French fries) that will be part of the scenery that day.
This year’s live auction will include many fantastic items, such as a generous donation of two round-trip, first-class tickets for a yet-unnamed location for four nights at a Ritz-Carlton luxury hotel.
Pre-sale tickets at $65 each (reserving a table of eight is also possible) can be ordered by calling 717-624-4047 or emailing bootsbolosandboogie@gmail.com. No tickets will be sold the day of the event. The venue can accommodate 300 people, which is the goal this year, said Collins.
Guests can ride in an authentic, refurbished stagecoach or take a spin on a mechanical bull. A group of cowboy and cowgirl re-enactors will set up camp and participate in shoot-outs. The over-21 event will have two cash bars and a signature drink, as well as food from Mission BBQ. The local band Gravy, self-described as lassic rock with a little country & jammy flavor,” will perform and there will be dancing.
One of the highlights of the evening will be the guest speaker, Ruby and her parents, Mindy and David Hoffman, from West York.
Ruby is a bright-eyed, smart, 4.5-year-old girl who was diagnosed with the rare brain disease known as hypomyelination with atrophy of the basal ganglia and cerebellum (H-ABC) at 7 months old.
The disorder is progressive, and most aspects of Ruby’s development are affected, but her family tries to give her as normal and fun a life as possible, helping her do “normal kid things.” Along the way, they help raise awareness about her rare disease. She even has a Facebook page which you can find by searching “A Rare Ruby.”
Ruby participates in several types of physical therapy, including aquatic. Her equine therapy started at Shining Stars in Gettysburg during the spring class session in March 2019, after she was turned down by another equine therapy program.
“We were told that Ruby did not qualify because she cannot hold herself upright in the saddle,” said Mindy. “I called around and found Shining Stars in Gettysburg, and left a message. When I got to talk to Brandy on the phone and explained Ruby’s situation, she asked how much did Ruby weigh, and I said ’40 pounds’ and then Brandy said to me, ‘Bring her here,” and here is where we are blessed to be.”
Ruby’s team at Shining Stars consists of an instructor that teaches therapeutic horsemanship, a horse walker that leads the horse, and two side-walkers that help stabilize her on the horse. The nonprofit relies on a plethora of volunteers to provide these classes to its students.A growing number of physical and occupational therapists are using horses in treatment, contending the physical rigors of riding strengthen the limbs and muscles of people with disabilities. Some assert the emotional bonding and mental discipline can also help children and adults with emotional and behavioral problems.
Now enrolled in the summer riding lessons, Ruby has shown incredible progress and her parents are overjoyed.
“She has started kicking her legs during her water therapy, something she never did before, and she started swinging her hips and ‘dancing’ which she never did before,” said Mindy. “We see that it is really helping, and even her physical therapist said whatever she is doing in equine therapy, to keep it up.”
She can also move around the house now in her crawler.
“It’s like it woke her hips up,” said Mindy.
Ruby’s mom also appreciates that Shining Stars is faith-based, since it is faith that keeps them going.
“Her team really cares about her and they are praying for her,” said Mindy. “We are inspired by them and they are inspired by Ruby.”
Ruby will eventually need hip surgery, but sessions at Shining Stars, along with her other therapies, have helped push back that surgery until she is stronger. Mindy also appreciates the scholarship assistance that is available at Shining Stars.
“We are a one-income family and would not be able to afford having Ruby here without it,” she said.
Ruby rides a pony named Roxey at Shining Stars’ indoor arena, just off Route 30, and while she cannot give verbal commands like some of the other students, she pushes a button and a pre-recorded command of “Walk on” is heard, prompting her equine friend to “go.” Mindy said her daughter’s confidence around the horse has also improved and she is making friends with other students.
“She finds joy in every day and Shining Stars has become part of that joy,” she said.
Boots, Bolos and Boogie! is just one way to keep this much-needed program in the community, said Collins, noting Shining Stars also offers equine therapy for veterans and senior citizens. While this fundraiser helps to keep the program going each year, organizers are always looking to the future to sustain these services.
For updates on the Sept. 7 fundraising event, find “Boots, Bolos and Boogie” on Facebook.
For tickets, to buy a storefront panel, donate an auction item, or make a financial contribution to Shining Stars, call Collins at 717-624-4047.
