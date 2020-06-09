Cooking mishap

The effects of a stove fire are evident Monday morning at a residence on Confederate Drive in Cumberland Township.

 Courtesy Gettysburg Fire Dept.

An accidental blaze damaged a kitchen Monday just west of Gettysburg on Monday.

A cooking fire at 80 Confederate Drive extended from the stove to cabinets, according to the Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD).

