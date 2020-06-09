An accidental blaze damaged a kitchen Monday just west of Gettysburg on Monday.
A cooking fire at 80 Confederate Drive extended from the stove to cabinets, according to the Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An accidental blaze damaged a kitchen Monday just west of Gettysburg on Monday.
A cooking fire at 80 Confederate Drive extended from the stove to cabinets, according to the Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.