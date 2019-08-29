A $300,000 increase may be on the horizon for the Adams County Children & Youth Services (CYS) department.
The Adams County Commissioners praised the agency Wednesday as they conducted a public hearing on CYS’s proposed $8.7-million budget for 2020-21.
The draft includes the increase and added measures that will “champion child welfare,” CYS Director Sarah Finkey said.
Eighty percent of revenues would be from state and federal sources, with the rest from the county, she said.
CYS staff members last year received 2,785 referrals from various sources, and the county agency provides funds to 11 partner agencies that serve children and youth, Finkey said.
Fostering such community wide networks is a vital part of supporting young people at risk, she said.
“It truly takes a village to raise a child,” she said.
Finkey also pointed to Adams County’s track record of effective services that far exceeds state averages.
Half of children eligible for adoption in the county are placed within a year versus the statewide average of 6 percent, she said.
The commissioners expressed appreciation to the CYS staff, a dozen of whom were present.
In other business, the commissioners received an update on a proposed state constitutional amendment that would boost crime victims’ rights.
Voters in November should join other states and support the bipartisan “Marsy’s Law,” said Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program Director Cindy Keeney.
Other advocates for the measure were also present.
The question to appear on the ballot is: “Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to grant certain rights to crime victims, including to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity?”
The amendment may appear unnecessary in Adams County, whose district attorney’s office and courts “have a great track record for upholding victims’ rights, but it is needed in other jurisdictions, Keeney said.
