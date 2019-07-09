Fred Gantz, the police chief turned photographer, died Monday, according to a death notice from The Monahan Funeral Home.
He was 68 and living in Dillsburg.
The Gettysburg native joined his hometown’s police department in 1973 after attending the U.S. Army Intelligence School in Maryland and working for the Department of Defense.
“Initially, I had never seriously considered a career in law enforcement until then Chief of Police Dan Miller asked if I was interested in taking the Civil Service exam,” Gantz wrote in a column for the Times in 2002. “Officers were simply given their equipment and expected to learn on the job from more experienced officers.”
Gantz’s training was a little more extensive.
After beginning to wear his badge, he completed the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in 1974. He later earned an associate’s degree in police science from York College, a bachelor’s degree in sociology from York College and a masters degree in sociology from the University of Baltimore.
Gantz described himself as a “gypsy” in 2013 interview with Gettysburg Companion writer Jim Hale. All his life, he was eager to experience new places and the people who lived there. That eagerness drove him to hitchhike to New Orleans and Berkley, Calif. after graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1969.
The combination of empathy and curiosity served Gantz well as an investigator. After a series of arson fires in the 1980s, culminating in the near-destruction of the Gettysburg Hotel on Lincoln Square, Gantz said “everybody pretty much knew” who the culprit was, but proof was lacking. Gantz met with the suspect on a Sunday morning, armed with knowledge that would help him make the personal connection he knew was key to winning a confession.
“We compared first wives,” Gantz said.
He was confident that topic would be effective because he had interviewed people who knew the suspect, and learned that troubles in the man’s relationships seemed to trigger incidents of arson. After the man served years in prison, Gantz met him by chance in a restaurant.
“He bought me a meal,” Gantz said.
He was promoted to chief in 1988, following the retirement of Russell Porter. One of his first acts as chief was to computerize the department’s record keeping system.
While sitting in the chief’s chair, Gantz did not lose connection with the people he served. He fully supported a group called Police and Community Together, said founder Milton “Babe” Moyer.
“I don’t think in my entire life there has been as much of a people person as Fred. He was always doing something for people,” Moyer said Tuesday.
Gantz retired as chief in 2002.
The next phase of his life included photography outside of police work and offering classes as an adjunct professor at HACC Gettysburg Campus, Carroll County Community College, York College, Mount Saint Mary’s University, and University of Maryland.
Gantz preferred to teach without textbooks and use PowerPoint slides sparingly.
“There’s a difference between being educated and just having a degree,” Gantz told Hale.
Gantz began his interest in photography while working as a criminal investigator in the late 1970s. He captured everything from accidents to autopsies, as well as visiting celebrities. His collection is archived at the Adams County Historical Society.
Gantz’s photography outside of his work encompassed a wide range, including nude models and Lincoln Highway artifacts. In 2018, he displayed photos he took along his travels of the Lincoln Highway at the Adams County Arts Council.
Funeral arrangements for Gantz are incomplete, according to Monahan Funeral Home. A complete death notice will be in a future edition of the Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.