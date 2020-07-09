A 14-year-old was at the wheel of a car that “rolled several times” after veering off Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) July 1, according to a Pennsylvania State Police release.
The New Oxford girl was at the wheel of a northbound 2002 Cadillac Escalade about three miles southeast of York Springs when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, continued down an embankment, rolled, and came to rest facing west, according to police.
