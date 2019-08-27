Dozens of charges of animal cruelty were filed Monday against an Oxford Township couple.
Pennsylvania Humane Society Police Officer Abby Avery filed 39 misdemeanor counts each against Deborah Friedline, 57, and Barry Friedline, age not given, of 301 Mount Misery Road. Barry is listed as another female on the criminal complaint, but as male on the magisterial docket.
Authorities removed 23 dogs and a cat from the residence on Aug. 17, in addition to 15 dogs previously signed over voluntarily to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), according to Avery.
The dogs were suffering from numerous conditions ranging from inflamed feet to cancer, according to Avery.
Also, state Dog Warden Brandon Mitchem Monday filed two counts of lacking a kennel license and one of failing to license a dog against Deborah. All three are summary charges.
An anonymous phone caller said Aug. 16 she drove by the residence, saw some 20 dogs in the front yard, and “was concerned about that many dogs in a small house,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Avery.
Avery went to the residence, and as she knocked on the front door, she “was able to smell a strong smell of ammonia,” according to the affidavit.
In the yard, Avery wrote she “observed 20 Chinese crested breed dogs that had matted hair and feces on their bodies,” and in the house found “18 more Chinese crested dogs living in deplorable conditions. Most were living in crates with excess feces. I also did not see any potable water for the dogs to drink.”
Deborah said only two of the dogs were current on rabies shots and none had dog licenses, according to the affidavit.
After Deborah surrendered 15 dogs, examinations at the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) determined “every one of them is infested with fleas, they have sore skin, are anemic, and have parasites. They are pale and weak from hundreds of fleas sucking the blood out of them. They have fur matted to their skin, causing skin infections. Some of them can’t even express feces due to the matting on their back end,” the affidavit reads.
“We need to get the rest of the dogs out of that environment and get them medical treatment now,” Avery wrote in the affidavit.
All 38 dogs and the cat “had fleas and parasites. Some of the dogs had chemical burns from urine and feces being matted to their skin,” and all were dehydrated and “in need of medical attention,” according to Avery’s criminal complaint against Deborah.
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) served a search warrant Aug. 17 at the residence, which is about two miles south of New Oxford.
An EARP officer “went inside the house and observed that the living conditions were very poor, and the house looked unlivable. The smell was very strong from the dog feces and urine. The entire house was a mess with maggots on the floor and food spilled everywhere. The bathroom was not working at all,” according to an EARP Facebook page.
Preliminary hearings for both of the accused are scheduled Sept. 25, according to magisterial dockets.
The SPCA requested donations of money and supplies to help care for the animals, according to its Facebook page.
The SPCA shelter, of which Avery is the manager, is at 11 Goldenville Road north of Gettysburg and can be reached at 717-334-8876.
