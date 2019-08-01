Throughout her nearly three decades in the newspaper industry, the most important thing Gettysburg Times Assistant Editor Holly Fletcher has learned is patience.
When talking to an angry caller who did not get a newspaper one morning, Fletcher, now 50, realized how significant missing one edition could be for an avid reader.
“I think I have become a better listener,” the Latimore Township resident said. “They just want to tell you what is wrong and get it off their chest.”
For a person to call in about not getting a newspaper, it shows they care enough to read what is going on in their community, said Fletcher.
After 28 years at the Gettysburg Times, Fletcher is on to a new chapter of her life as a development specialist at Central Region-York Division of Easterseals later this month.
Gettysburg Times Managing Editor Alex Hayes said it’s difficult to use “just a few words” to describe the work Fletcher has done for the newspaper and the community.
“Holly’s ability to listen to anyone who calls or stops in and truly care about what they have to say is remarkable. Just two weeks ago, a woman came in here with a trouble that we could not help her overcome,” Hayes said. “Instead of being annoyed that her workday was interrupted and sending the visitor on her way, Holly listened to her for more than 30 minutes and then connected her with someone in the community who could possibly help.”
“A very successful community newspaper cares about its community and readers.” Hayes said. “For 28 years, Holly has been the perfect role model for dozens of reporters and editors.”
Fletcher, who was born and raised in Adams County, started at the Gettysburg Times as a general assignment reporter in July or August 1991. The Gettysburg Times building was then located along Carlisle Street in downtown Gettysburg, she said.
“The media business has changed. It is really important for people to support the media. None of us sitting here are making things up,” Fletcher said. “We don’t have time for that. We want to let people know what is happening in the community.”
At the time, her job description entailed covering all the happenings in the Gettysburg area, court cases, and any breaking news that came across the police scanner.
“There were some difficult stories,” Fletcher said. “I never enjoyed writing about car accidents and fires. I always tried finding the good in a tragedy.”
Fletcher said she would focus the angle of a story on how the American Red Cross assisted a family in need with supplying food and clothing.
For 12 to 14 years, Fletcher worked on a part-time basis at the Gettysburg Times, while also being a stay-at-home mother.
When coming back to the newspaper full time, Fletcher was asked to become the Newspaper-in-Education (NIE) coordinator, in addition to working 15 hours per week on the news side, she said.
As the NIE coordinator, Fletcher secured business sponsorships to pay for newspapers that were sent to Adams County classrooms for educational purposes.
Through NIE, businesses can “adopt a classroom or several classrooms” to pay for their newspaper subscriptions, which also includes access to the online edition, said Fletcher.
“Almost every business I have asked, they are on board with it. I think Adams County has some of the most generous people,” Fletcher added. “Our teachers are like our local heroes. They have a big influence on a child’s life. I don’t think people realize all that they do.”
When Sample News Group took over the Gettysburg Times, Fletcher continued doing NIE and later, she was also named assistant editor.
Throughout her career, Fletcher has established relationships with the people with whom she works, as well as the sources she has covered for many years.
Fletcher said she has “so many good memories” with photographers, such as Don Shoemaker and Bill Schwartz “who have both passed from this life,” and now John Armstrong and Darryl Wheeler.
“I’ll especially miss Darryl telling me one of my car tires looked ‘a little low,’ or announcing when, exactly, it was going to start raining, or asking what my favorite kind of potato chip was – and then a bag would magically appear on my desk,” Fletcher said.
Phil Orendorff, a former Gettysburg Times pressman who retired in 2017, remembered how “quick witted” Fletcher is with her humor.
“I told her the other day she is one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life,” Orendorff said.
Vickie Corbett, executive director of the United Way of Adams County, has worked with Fletcher for about a decade.
Through Bag the Bounty, Corbett and Fletcher teamed up, collecting the food items brought in by students participating in the NIE program. Students bring in the food items needed for Ruth’s Harvest, John’s Meals, and school backpack programs, Corbett said.
Corbett said she has enjoyed Fletcher’s willingness to help with collections at the schools and not just sit behind her desk.
“She really got involved,” Corbett said, noting she will miss Fletcher’s “sense of humor” and “her friendliness.”
Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Shane Hotchkiss said he has known Fletcher for 11 years not only as a reporter, but also as a parent active in the district.
“She has been a tremendous asset to the community,” Hotchkiss said. “She has done a great job in covering our school district. She has done many, many positive stories.”
Fletcher said she feels blessed to have been able to share as many stories as she has in her career.
“There is always something happening in Adams County,” Fletcher said. “That is why I think a local newspaper is so important to let people know what is going on in their local community.”
One of the most unique experiences she had here was being served a subpoena by a woman dressed as a clown, said Fletcher.
The clown gave Fletcher balloons and a box wrapped in Mickey Mouse paper, which she thought was a gift from a friend after recently having a baby.
A man serving on the York Springs Borough Council at the time sought her notes from a meeting she covered from a year prior, Fletcher said.
“It was a blue piece of paper and a subpoena” inside the box, she said, noting she never had to turn over her notes since an attorney was able to quash the motion.
Gettysburg Times sports reporter Adam Michael was recently promoted to Fletcher’s role as assistant editor and NIE coordinator.
Hotchkiss said Michael “has big shoes to fill” after Fletcher’s contributions to the community.
“We wish her well obviously,” Hotchkiss said. “We look forward to working with Adam.”
Michael can be reached at amichael@gettysburgtimes.com or 717-339-2072.
