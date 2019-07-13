Gettysburg Little League will host a charity baseball game Monday to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.
Youth will take to Coldsmith Field at Gettysburg Rec Park at 6:30 p.m. Play will feature three Gettysburg Little League teams, the Yankees, the Mets, and the Orioles, as well as two traveling ball teams.
Gettysburg Little League Coach Dave Noel said this year’s game will be in memory of Bruce Gillin, the father of his friend and fellow coach Jeremiah Gillin, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in March.
Gillin said his father was an avid fan of baseball. He was his Little League coach when he was young and then was always there to watch Jeremiah’s son play.
“Little League is not competitive, it’s all about having fun,” Noel said.
Spectators are challenged to donate a dollar during significant moments such as strikeouts, doubles, triples and home runs, to raise funds and encourage the players.
Hotdogs, hamburgers and other refreshments will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going toward pancreatic cancer research.
Coldsmith Field is located along Long Lane near Queen Street.
To donate, contact Noel at 717-334-7833.
