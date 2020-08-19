Taxpayers in Bermudian Springs School District have a little more time to pay annual real estate taxes without penalty.
The Act 75 Resolution, signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on July 23, allows districts to extend through September a period in which they can provide a 2 percent discount on real estate tax. A 10 percent penalty, normally assessed beginning Nov. 1, has been waived through the end of the calendar year. The Bermudian Springs School Board voted unanimously to adopt the resolution for the current school year.
