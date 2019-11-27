A York woman is accused of injuring another person in a crash while driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI) last March in Oxford Township.
Charges filed Nov. 22 against Jennifer Treadway, 46, include felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI; felony aggravated assault by vehicle, a felony count of causing an accident involving injury while not properly licensed, unregistered possession of a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of DUI of a controlled substance, driving without a license, driving without authorization, failure to keep right, a lane violation, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, and reckless driving, according to a magisterial docket.
