Fairfield School Superintendent Michael Adamek congratulates student Kamdyn Sinchak, who raised $1,060 on social media in honor of his mother’s birthday. Sinchak, an elementary school student, donated the funds to the school to help fellow students who cannot always afford lunches or snacks.
At its meeting Monday, the Fairfield School Board honored seven employees who have served the district for at least 20 years. High school Principal Brian McDowell, left, has served 25 years and the other six for 20 years. Shown with McDowell are, from left, Rhonda Johnson, Catherine Mentzer, Laura Spalding, Barbara Hoffacker, Superintendent Michael Adamek and board Chair Marcy Van Metre. Also honored for 20 years of service were Terry Newman and Deborah Valentine, who were absent.
