A three-vehicle crash in Cumberland Township Friday caused minor injuries, according to Cumberland Township Police.
Matthew Price, age 45 of New Oxford, was traveling east on Route 30 at about 3:20 p.m. when he slowed down near a red light at the road's intersection with Herr's Ridge Road, Officer Matthew Trostel stated in a press release. Price's 2018 Honda CRV was rear-ended by a 2017 Ford F150, driven by Michael A. Angell, age 52 of Westminster, Md., Trostel said.
