Costs for the local death-penalty case against Kristopher Gartrell were approved Wednesday, including up to $15,000 for a private investigator and $90 per hour for an additional attorney.
Adams County Commissioners voted to approve an investigative services agreement with Mark Maas, a licensed private investigator, for $75 per hour. The services include “photo and image reproduction, the taking of dispositions, and appearance and testimony in court,” according to officials.
A professional services agreement with Suzanne Sennett Smith of York to provide “legal services” for the case in collaboration with Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice was also approved.
Gartrell, 48, faces charges of murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, kidnap to facilitate a felony, kidnap to inflict terror, forcible rape, arson, burglary, robbery, possessing a firearm when prohibited to do so, and theft by unlawful taking.
Adams County Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said there are “tremendous costs” associated with capital cases, noting how the county budgeted approximately $100,000 for it.
Phiel said the agenda items on Wednesday show the dynamics of the costs in this criminal justice process “that every person is entitled to.”
“There is great significance to this, but it is significant to the taxpayers, especially if it goes to trial,” Phiel said.
Gartrell is accused of entering Virginia Barbour’s home in the 100 block of Peach Glen-Idaville Road in Huntington Township through an unlocked door Nov. 21 and making her give up her “valuables, such as firearms, television, coins, jewelry, etc.,” according to charging documents.
Authorities allege Gartrell admitted to “forcefully” restraining and raping the woman “twice,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In January, Adams County prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty against Gartrell.
During that proceeding, Gartrell pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial on the charges.
Gartell’s arrest followed a two-day search during which officials called for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man shown in photos.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett previously thanked Barbour’s neighbors for coming forward, which led to an interview with Gartrell’s girlfriend Sheila Schriver.
Schriver, who has not been charged, eventually told police his whereabouts, according to the affidavit.
Gartrell allegedly told police he strangled Barbour to death, rolling “her body in beddings before placing her under her bed.”
The preliminary autopsy results determined Barbour’s cause of death as “asphyxia,” according to testimony at Gartrell’s preliminary hearing.
The coroner’s report ruled the manner of death a homicide.
Gartrell is alleged to have set Barbour’s house on fire and “fled the scene” in her 2012 Chevy Impala along with approximately $1,200 in coins and her firearms, according to the affidavit.
Sinnett said he does not think Gartrell knew Barbour prior to the encounter, or if he was aware she was in the home when he entered.
Gartrell, a convicted South Carolina rapist, allegedly came to the area to be with Schriver, who supposedly lived with her parents, Sinnett said.
Gartrell allegedly “threatened to harm her children and her parents if she were to go against his wishes,” so Schriver met him at a Rutter’s in Dillsburg and followed him to the Giant parking lot, where he left Barbour’s vehicle, according to her statements made to police.
Schriver paid for multiple hotel rooms for Gartrell, first at the Rodeaway Inn in Dillsburg and then at the Presidential Inn & Suites in Gettysburg.
When troopers arrived at the hotel Nov. 23, Gartrell was seen outside “preparing to leave in a vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Police took Gartrell into custody, finding the stolen items, which included “the .44 Smith and Wesson revolver, coins, ammunition, a hotel card to the Presidential Inn, and a pair of female panties,” the affidavit stated.
According to thestate.com, Gartrell, who had 10 different aliases on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) page, was noted among 19 most wanted cases in South Carolina and listed as “the most recent absconded case” for failing “to report to the state probation agency on Aug. 4.”
The website listed Gartrell as “a registered sex offender in Greenville County.” His last known address was Haven Rest Ministries Rescue Mission, according to the SLED website.
Gartrell was previously convicted of burglary, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct, the website read. SLED indicated the conviction date was Dec. 9, 1997 of criminal sexual conduct.
Gartrell was named in a Dec. 3, 1997 article in The Item as a “convicted rapist” who was sentenced to serve 25 years of jail time for “kidnapping and raping a 24-year-old” woman on Aug. 5, 1996.
Gartrell is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 19 and for plea consideration on Oct. 28, according to electronic court records. He remains in Adams County Prison without bail.
