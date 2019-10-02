A former Bermudian Springs student who was an airman in the United States Air Force is dead after what the Cheyenne Police Department in Wyoming is calling a double homicide and suicide.
Abigail Smith, 24, formerly of Fairfield, was one of three people found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Romero Park shortly after midnight on Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the Cheyenne Police Department. Two men, Michael Tolar, 44, and Brian Perkins, 46, were also dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives determined that Perkins met with Tolar and Smith in the parking lot of Romero Park. Perkins shot them, then himself, police said. Police believe that personal relationships were a motivating factor, the report said. The case remains under investigation.
The location is roughly three miles from the F.E. Warren Air Base.
Smith was assigned to the 90th missile maintenance squadron at F.E. Warren Airbase in Wyoming, an Air Force spokesperson said. Her specialty, the spokesperson said, was in missile defense systems and electrical maintenance. She began her active duty on Jan. 5, 2016, the spokesperson said.
In Facebook posts, friends and family of the 2013 Bermudian Springs graduate mourned the death of a beloved teammate, friend and family member.
