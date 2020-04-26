The Adams County criminal court system will be back in session starting on May 4, according to a press release from Clerk of Courts Kelly Lawver. Court will be located at the Human Services Building, 525 Boyd School Road, Gettysburg. Hearing notices will be mailed starting this week, Lawver said.
Adams County residents, attorneys, and defendants are encouraged to download the new Adams County Clerk of Courts and Orphans Court mobile app to receive important information, Lawver said. The app is free from the Google Play and Apple App Stores.
