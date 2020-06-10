The Gettysburg Times is excited to announce the return to a six-day (Monday to Saturday) print schedule on Monday, June 15. We sincerely thank our readers for their patience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
All print subscribers will have six weeks added to their accounts to accommodate for the 12 weeks we were on a reduced print schedule. If you need to know your expiration date, call circulation at 717-339-2063. The Gettysburg Times office will be open to the public again starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 15. Office hours will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During the pandemic, print subscribers were given free access to our e-edition. That access will end June 30. If you are a print subscriber and would like to add e-edition access to your account, contact our circulation department. The universal “gettysburg2020” account will no longer be available starting Monday.
“We are extremely grateful to our dedicated subscribers who found value in our hometown newspaper throughout this crisis. We worked hard to connect a community that could not gather in person and we look forward to enhancing our coverage now that we are in the green phase of Pennsylvania’s recovery plan,” said Harry Hartman, publisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.