bvfd
Buy Now

The Buchanan Valley Fire Department Junior Firefighters Program donated a check for $2,656 raised through various fundraising activities to Stacy Horst, right, of Breast Cancer Awareness Wednesday. Presenting the check at the fire station were junior firefighters officers Hope Sanders, secretary, left, and Cheyenne Forsythe, president.

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Buchanan Valley Fire Department Junior Firefighters presented a check to Breast Cancer Awareness Wednesday.

The junior volunteer firefighters raised $2,656 since June in T-shirt sales, according to Cheyenne Forsythe, president of the Junior Firefighters, and 12th grader at Gettysburg Area High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.