The Buchanan Valley Fire Department Junior Firefighters Program donated a check for $2,656 raised through various fundraising activities to Stacy Horst, right, of Breast Cancer Awareness Wednesday. Presenting the check at the fire station were junior firefighters officers Hope Sanders, secretary, left, and Cheyenne Forsythe, president.
