The Gleaning Project of South Central Pennsylvania partnered with Boyer Nurseries and Orchards Friday to mark the beginning of the gleaning season in Adams and Franklin counties.
The project hopes to reduce local farm crop loss and increase community food security.
The collaborative celebration, Cider, Salad, and Song was held in Boyer Cellars with a potluck “friend-raiser,” according to Franklin County Coordinator Liz Hills, who noted the event was designed to increase awareness of gleaning and to encourage volunteers.
As it stands, “twenty percent of food on American farms goes to waste,” according to the Gleaning Project.
The gleaning project works under the umbrella of South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), an anti-poverty nonprofit organization..
The Gleaning Project partners with countless community producers to creatively improve access to nutritious, local produce and decrease food waste.
A potluck spread lined the tasting room with fresh summer favorites such as salads, fresh fruit, and baked goods. Wine and hard ciders were available for purchase, managed by Diana Woodward, who is known for creating drinks using the unique wines. One particular summer specialty was her frozen pina colada, using Good Dog tropical fruit wine, coconut creme, and pineapple juice.
Lizzie Cooper, the Adams County coordinator, said the Gleaning Project has held events in wineries before but never in Boyer Cellars. Having partnered with Boyer Nurseries before to pick produce, the gleaners were excited to hold an event in their tasting room with its “panoramic view.”
Boyer Cellars tasting room opened in 2016, partnering with Great Shoals Winery in Maryland, founded in 2010. They offer a wide selection of traditional wines, hard ciders, and sparkling wines. Although the tasting room in Biglerville opened in 2016, Great Shoals has sourced Boyer Nurseries fruit for many years.
Cooper also helps run the produce stand at Gettysburg’s SCCAP. The stand gives away donated produce to those who lack access to fresh fruit and vegetables, and is open Monday through Friday with seasonal hours. The stand runs on an honor system, she said and asks people to take only what they can use or share, and to never resell the produce.
The project is always looking for volunteers, she said, and “every year we’re getting more awareness on gleaning.”
Volunteers pick excess produce or drops, and give the food to those in need, such as food pantries and senior centers. According to Cooper, as a community driven organization, they listen closely to the people around them.
“If the feedback said the seniors couldn’t process the giant squash, the boxes next time will have more greens and fruit,” she said.
Bicky Redman has been volunteering with the Gleaning Project since its inception 10 years ago.
“It’s great that not only does fresh food go to SCCAP but also doctors’ offices and places where people need to change their diet for health reasons,” she said.
The Gleaning Project also partners with Gettysburg College and Healthy Adams County.
“It has brought different organizations together,” she said.
Suzanne Landis has helped at the Gleaning Project as a produce stand attendee for over five years.
“If we can help to get produce from the producer to the people who need it, we’re happy to do that,” Landis said.
Glenn Korzin, who also works at the Boyer Nursery, performed, offering original music.
Brenda Althoff said she has been volunteering with the Gleaning Project for three years now. She can often be found picking produce and volunteering at the food pantry. It was her brother-in-law, Jerry Althoff, and his wife, Jan, who started the Gleaning Project in 2010.
She said she hopes to raise awareness to get more volunteers, particularly “any retirees like me looking for something to do.”
The Gleaning Project isn’t just field work; they are always happy for help in a variety of different roles including computer work, food processing, and coordinating events.
Katie Thomson has picked produce with the Gleaning Project in Franklin County off and on for about three years. She brought cucumber sandwiches to the event. She also brought her son Clayton to teach him about giving back to the local community. As a social worker focusing on mental health, she said she is always looking for events that her clients can become involved with to meet new people.
The project is full of “amazing, inspiring people,” she said.
Tory Weikert came out with his friends to enjoy wine and a great view and ended up learning about gleaning for the first time. He considered all the work the volunteers put in “very awesome,” and plans to tell his friends about it.
The Gleaning Project will also host Glean-A-Mania, a penny-per-pound fundraiser. Donors can pledge money based on the pounds of produced gleaned. For more information including the full schedule, visit https://thegleaningproject.org/glean-a-mania.
For more information on The Gleaning Project of South Central Pennsylvania, and to see what skills you can offer, visit https://thegleaningproject.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.