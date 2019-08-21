The Gettysburg Area School District School Board finalized two new hires on Monday, in time for the opening of the 2019-20 school year.
Todd Dishong was hired as the principal of James Gettys Elementary School. Dishong has 21 years’ experience in public education, and has been an elementary principal the past seven years in the State College Area School District. He looks forward to “the smaller-town community feel and the historic richness and beauty of the area.”
“As well as getting to know the district, teachers, parents, students, and community better, I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and working alongside folks in supporting student growth,” said Dishong. “I’m passionate about the challenge we have before us daily and working together with all of our talents and abilities to get results.”
The board also hired Brandi Glenn-Akers as coordinator of educational services. Glenn-Akers has a B.S. degree in applied behavioral science from Penn State University and an M.A. degree in school counseling from George Mason University. She is now working toward a Ph.D. in counseling at Shippensburg University. Glenn-Akers worked in the Chambersburg Area School District for 13 years prior to coming to Gettysburg.
Glenn-Akers said she is “looking forward to the opportunity to work with the students, teachers, and families in whatever way I can to support academic and social-emotional excellence. Education is our opportunity to provide children with a blank canvas along with necessary tools to help them create and cultivate their future,” she said.
As the school year opens, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Christine Lay said teachers are already hard at work. They spent “hours working on the curriculum” last week, she said.
Superintendent Dr. Jason Perrin said the district has created a new proactive program to address a shortage of qualified candidates prepared to go into administrative positions. The goal of the program is to “create some leadership experiences within the district,” he said.
The program will involve a small number of certified teachers to help create career ladders into administration, to develop a larger pool of candidates for available administrative positions, and to enhance readiness for teachers to take on administrative jobs.
Time will be allotted to help the participants gain experience by working with administrators on projects.
This is a “win-win for a lot of people, mostly the district,” said Perrin.
“These leadership experiences will help regardless of what role they have down the road,” he said.
“This is very forward thinking that helps to retain quality staff. I love how this has been put together,” said Carrie Soliday, board vice president.
Board member Alan Moyer said it is “fantastic they would be able to get a flavor of what it is about before jumping in.”
Perrin also talked about plans for assessment during the school year. We want to “refine our benchmarks for assessing our goals” by creating “really good tools” to answer the question of “how are we doing on a yearly basis mode,” he said.
There’s “lots going on,” said Perrin.
The board also adopted policies relating to finances, public relations, publications, and athletics.
Moyer said the new surfaces on the tennis courts behind the high school are “beautiful.”
