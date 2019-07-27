Amounts were incorrect in approximately 40 percent of bills sent recently by the Gettysburg Storm Water Authority (GSWA).
“A software issue” marred the authority’s first-ever billing cycle, GSWA Board Chair Michael Malewicki said Friday.
Some 800 of approximately 1,900 bills were affected, he said.
“I just opened my bill, and it’s wrong,” Malewicki said.
The annual bills were prepared by an outside vendor, he said. Borough personnel checked roughly 100 bills before they went out but found few errors, Malewicki said.
What happened is “an embarrassment,” he said, but “the first time you do anything is when you have the issues.”
The situation is also an opportunity to “learn how to do it better the second time,” Malewicki said.
Explanatory letters are to be sent to property owners who received an incorrect bill, he said.
Meanwhile, bill recipients have been calling the borough with questions, Malewicki said.
Bill recipients with questions can phone the borough at 717-334-1160, ext. 222, he said. Malewicki, a volunteer member of the GSWA Board, said he planned to assist borough staffers with the volume of calls.
The borough has communicated with the mailing service provider, Freedom Systems, about the problem, he said.
Most homeowners’ annual fee is $50 or $100, but “a few” will pay $200, Borough Manager Charles Gable said earlier this month before bills were sent. Commercial and institutional property owners are also billed, Gable said.
Because the fee is not a tax, it also applies to properties owned by tax-exempt nonprofit and governmental entities such as churches, schools, and the National Park Service, he said.
Fees are based on the portion of each property covered by impervious surfaces that do not easily let water enter the ground, ranging from roofs to parking lots. The extent of such areas was determined primarily by satellite imagery, Gable said.
The proceeds are to fund projects mandated by the federal Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program, which hits municipalities with significant fines if they fail to reduce runoff, erosion, and other sources of water pollution.
The borough’s engineer, Chad Clabaugh of the Gettysburg-based C.S. Davidson firm, estimated armoring stream banks, installing rain gardens, and other MS4-related projects could cost the borough more than $188,000 annually for five years.
Information is at www.gettysburgpa.gov/gettysburg-borough-storm-water-authority-gbswa. Also, the borough posted a video titled “Gettysburg Borough — Stormwater Management and MS4 Program” on YouTube.
The borough council enacted an ordinance creating the authority in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.