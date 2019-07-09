A deactivated Facebook account led to charges of possession of pornography and criminal use of a communication facility against an Aspers man, according to charging documents.
Seth Dittmar, 29, of Aspers, was charged last week with the third-degree felonies, stemming from an alleged upload of the images on a messaging app called Facebook Messenger on the day after Christmas, charging documents show.
Det. Eric Beyer of the Adams County District Attorney’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 17, which prompted the investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause, filed in Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office on July 3.
Three images “were reported by Facebook, Inc., as having been uploaded to Facebook Messenger,” the affidavit read. Facebook officials gave the account information to authorities, identifying the suspect’s name as Seth Dittmar, his date of birth, phone number, and a screen name, according to information provided in the affidavit.
The IP address was obtained through an administrative subpoena served on CenturyLink, showing the physical address along Bendersville Wenksville Road in Aspers, according to the affidavit.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and probation records verified Dittmar lives on Bendersville Wenksville Road and showed a matching phone number to the Facebook account, the affidavit noted.
Authorities served a search warrant March 28 on Dittmar’s residence with all present electronics “forensically previewed by the PA Office of the Attorney General, with no child pornography being located,” according to the affidavit.
Dittmar is alleged to have told police his cellphone “had been broken and was destroyed and disposed of,” according to the affidavit.
When Beyer served a search warrant on Facebook on April 12 to view the Facebook profile, he received business records from Facebook on May 10 showing 21 images of child pornography, it was alleged in the affidavit.
The three images reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were in those records, the affidavit indicated.
“Some of these images were from a known child pornography website, one that I’ve seen numerous times in the past,” Beyer wrote in the affidavit. The images were sent from one Facebook account identified as Seth Dittmar to a second account with the same name with uploads on Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, according to the affidavit.
In Dittmar’s online conversations, he allegedly told people his other profile “was deactivated” due to “posting too many naked b****** in a private group,” the affidavit indicated.
On May 20, during an interview with authorities, Dittmar is alleged to have admitted being “the person involved in those conversations,” according to the affidavit.
Dittmar also allegedly told authorities he “had the different Facebook accounts on his phone and had never seen anyone accessing his phone for more than ‘a brief second,’” the affidavit noted.
The district attorney’s office indicated Dittmar’s case is listed as “inactive” since the defendant has “an outstanding warrant.”
Court records show he is awaiting his preliminary hearing.
