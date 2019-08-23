Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church will install the Rev. Jay Eckman as its associate pastor at a worship service this Aug. 25 at 4 p.m.
Eckman joined the pastoral staff on May 1 and was ordained to the roster ordained clergy of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) on June 7. Eckman works with Senior Pastor Stephen Herr, who has served the congregation for the past 20 years in providing pastoral leadership and ministry to the historic congregation.
The new pastor was born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Millersville University and United Lutheran Seminary. Dr. David Nelson, chair of the search committee, indicated that “Pastor Eckman brings wonderful gifts and experiences. We look forward to his leadership and energy as we seek to expand our ministry.”
Tara Barnabei, a member of the congregation council and the search committee, shared “the congregation is excited to welcome Pastor Eckman as together we share the good news of God’s refreshing and renewing love with the community and world.”
The installation service finalizes the beginning of Eckman’s ministry with the congregation. The Rev. Michael Allwein will be the installing officiant as he currently serves as the dean of the Gettysburg Conference of Lutheran congregations affiliated with the Lower Susquehanna Synod (ELCA). The Rev. Dana Blouch-Hanson, assistant to the bishop for the Lower Susquehanna Synod, will be the preacher. Cantor Cameron Wentz will play the organ and direct the choir. Members of the congregation will serve in a wide variety of worship roles.
Samuel Simon Schmucker, the founder of Gettysburg College and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg (now United Lutheran Seminary), led the group that established Christ Lutheran Church in 1836. The congregation, once known as the College Church, has a long-standing connection to both the college and seminary. In addition, it served as a field hospital during and after the Battle of Gettysburg. Chaplain Horatio Howell of the 90th Pennsylvania Volunteers was shot and killed on the steps of the church on the first day of the battle.
Herr noted that this is the first time the congregation has called a second full time pastor to serve on its staff. He indicated “the calling of Pastor Eckman was the result of a several year process that included prayer, a mission study, and staff audit.” Eckman will share many of the pastoral responsibilities while concentrating on developing children, youth, and family ministries along with young adult ministry and evangelism.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the service. A light dinner and games will follow the service on the lawn adjacent to the church. The church building is handicapped accessible with parking available along Chambersburg Street and at the Gettysburg Borough parking garage.
