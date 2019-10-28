Linda Murphy was the featured artist at the Conewago Carvers’ annual show this past weekend in East Berlin. Murphy works on a new piece during the show, while simultaneously offering advice to fellow carvers and being interviewed.
The oldest wood carving known was found in the late 19th century in Russia. Carved from larch wood, it would have stood about nine feet tall before it found its way into a peat bog.
While there was nothing that tall or old at the 27th Annual Conewago Carvers Show at the East Berlin Community Center this past weekend, the craftspeople on hand offered up a delightful variety of pieces of wooden of art as well as useful household items.
T.W. Burger began is journalism career at the Gettysburg Times in 1985. He worked for several other newspapers in the area during the 1990s and 2000s before returning to the Times as a correspondent in 2013.
