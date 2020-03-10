Gettysburg College has extended its Spring Break a week due to the outbreak of Coronavirus or COVID19.
“The additional week will provide us with the opportunity to understand more fully the evolution of the outbreak, including now that the first cases have been reported in Pennsylvania,” an email sent to the campus community shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, stated. “It will also enable us to be as best positioned as possible to resume classes, whether in person or online, as anticipated on March 23.”
The college launched a website Tuesday to help faculty members plan for the possibility of delivering instruction online as colleges across the country have paused or canceled in-person classes and meetings for the remainder of the semester.
“At this time, no actions are being taken for an imminent transition to remote teaching at Gettysburg,” the web page states. “However, instructors have been advised to take appropriate steps to prepare, just in case the campus is asked to move in that direction.”
