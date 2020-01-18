Rich Sterner is preparing to launch his state Senate campaign.
The Bermudian Springs School Board member and retired Biglerville Area High School principal announced plans Thursday for a campaign kickoff event. It is set for 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Thirsty Farmer Brew Works, 290 Cashtown Road, Biglerville.
