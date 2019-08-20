An overwhelming majority of survey respondents opposed elements of a nuisance ordinance proposed in Highland Township.
Former township supervisor Gil Pringle mailed out 555 survey forms and received 158 responses, he said during the supervisors’ meeting Wednesday.
The “bottom line” was that 94 percent of respondents favored imposing a six-month delay in any consideration of the ordinance, which is “exactly what the board did” when it met in July, Pringle said.
The supervisors’ 3-0 vote last month came after about 90 minutes of interaction with some 60 residents, none of whom spoke in favor of the proposed measure. The supervisors last month dropped a proposal for a survey of their own.
The 28.5-percent return rate was “quite exceptional,” Pringle wrote in a statistical report presented Wednesday.
Response to the 23-question survey was “negatively impacted by the fact that many residents realized that the nuisance had already been tabled,” Pringle wrote.
A few questions and vote tallies were:
• “Should the township ban the parking of motorhomes, recreational vehicles, and travel trailers unless they are out of public view?” No: 146, 94 percent.
• “Do you think that Highland Township should be managed more like a suburb and less like a rural community?” No: 141, 92 percent.
• “Do you think that farmers should be required to keep all parts, and any tractor or equipment that is not currently running, inside an enclosed building?” No: 132, 87 percent.
• “Should you be able to claim that your neighbor’s ‘nuisance’ decreased the value of your property if their ‘nuisance’ was there when you bought your property?” No: 131, 87 percent.
Pringle said the questionnaire was complex because it is difficult for people to answer questions meaningfully if no context is given.
“It was probably obvious that the questionnaire was written by someone skeptical of the ordinance,” but “questions were worded in such a way that either side of a question could be supported,” Pringle wrote.
“It evoked an impressive and heart-felt response from both sides, my opinion,” he wrote.
The questionnaire also gave residents a chance to comment on “what the role of local government should be in their lives,” Pringle said.
Many respondents also provided contact information in order to receive information about what the township government is doing, said Pringle, who pledged to turn the information over to the township in such a way that identities could no be matched to specific survey responses.
About 20 were in the audience Wednesday.
“I think the board has responded to the input they received from residents,” Pringle said after the meeting.
The supervisors declined to make any on-the-record comments about Pringle’s survey.
The supervisors began drafting an ordinance because they received “a not insignificant amount of complaints” about the condition of some properties, virtually all verbal, Chair Craig Rockey said after July’s meeting.
Also, Pringle’s request under the state Right-to-Know Law for access to all materials relating to the nuisance ordinance generated since June 10 was denied, township Secretary Mary Sherman said Wednesday.
Township attorney Linus Fenicle said the matter was part of a “non-criminal investigation” and thus exempt from disclosure, according to Sherman.
Pringle said he did not plan to appeal the ruling.
Violent talk banned
Threatening comments during the July meeting indicate a need to develop rules for future discussions, Rockey said Wednesday.
Some residents mentioned they own guns and they knew where various people lived. Such language was plainly intended to instill “a fear of retribution” in those with whom the speakers disagreed, Rockey said.
Such comments were “irresponsible, “unhinged,” and “sophomoric, and we’re not going to have that anymore,” he said.
“People shouldn’t be in fear of walking through that door” into the meeting room, he said.
Anyone who makes such comments in the future will be asked to leave the meeting, he said.
Otherwise, Rockey said, the July meeting was “very civil,” with residents voicing many “thoughtful comments.”
In other business, the supervisors unanimously:
• Approved an approximately $11,000 follow-up treatment to tar-and-chip resurfacing on various roads, which cost more than $87,000. The addition is a test to help determine whether the supervisors will approve a spray-on sealant for future projects. The supervisors said a test area would include only some of the roads where resurfacing was recently completed.
• Agreed to pay a bill of $378 resulting from the township’s decision to have its engineering firm look into a drainage dispute between two neighbors on Fairfield Road.
• Delayed a decision on a request for a “hidden driveway” sign on Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road that would require a costly traffic study. Fenicle is to review the matter and check for potential liability issues, officials said.
