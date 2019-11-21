Gettysburg Area High School presents William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in the school’s auditorium 7 p.m., Friday and 2 p.m., Saturday. Admission is $5 for students and $10 for adults.
Many people have short attention spans. Anything longer than a few sentences must be presented clearly and compellingly, especially text that is complicated or language that is old, such as that written by famous 16th Century playwright William Shakespeare.
Adams County residents are in luck. Gettysburg Area High School students mastered just that.
