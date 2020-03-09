Officials check the extent of vehicle fluid spillage into a drainage culvert Saturday after a two-vehicle crash at Biglerville and Boyds School roads north of Gettysburg. Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to free the driver of the pickup truck.
A man was airlifted after a two-vehicle crash left a pickup truck on its nose in a ditch Saturday in Cumberland Township.
Authorities were dispatched approximately 6:11 p.m. to Boyds School and Biglerville roads about 1.5 miles north of Gettysburg, according to information posted on the Gettysburg Fire Department Facebook page.
