A 2004 Acura TL driven by Brandon Mark Kester, 38, Redding, Pa., hit the curb in Lincoln Square, then struck two parking meters and a street light before coming to a stop against The Pub & Eatery restaurant Monday morning, police said.
Police are investigating why a car crashed through a Lincoln Square light pole and two parking meters before striking the Pub & Eatery restaurant Monday morning.
Entering Lincoln Square westbound from York Street, a 2004 Acura TL hit the curb of the square and continued its destructive trajectory, said Gettysburg Police Officer Brian Weikert. Police were dispatched to the scene at 4:34 a.m., where Brandon Mark Kester, 38, Reading, Pa. was identified as the driver, Weikert said.
