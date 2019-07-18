The Gettysburg Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying two men suspected in the recent thefts from vending machines at two local businesses.
The men “used some type of instrument to gain access” to a Pennsylvania Lottery machine July 7 at Gateway Mini Mart, 517 Baltimore St., and to vending machines July 8 at 1863 Inn of Gettysburg, 516 Baltimore, Investigator Dennis Bevenour said Wednesday.
Surveillance images show “the same people” took part in the convenience store incident at approximately 10:30 p.m. and the inn incident about 7:40 a.m., he said.
Images also show a white sedan with out-of-state plates, possibly from Maryland, Bevenour said.
Both men are described as white, one about six feet tall with a heavy build and a beard with no mustache, and the other about 5-feet-10 with a thin build, he said.
The latter was clean-shaven with what may have been a Mohawk-style haircut, Bevenour said.
In each case, an undetermined amount of cash was taken and machine damage was minimal, he said.
“They knew exactly what they were doing. This is definitely not their first time,” Bevenour said.
Images were posted Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page. The post asks anyone with information to contact Patrol Officer William Orth at 717-334-1168 or submit a tip to the Adams County Crime Stoppers at 717-334-8057.
