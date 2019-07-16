Imagine, if you will, awakening to the sound of someone plucking the feathers off a live chicken, perhaps more in your shower, and amplified via microphone and a sound system.
That’s pretty much the sound Florence Foster Jenkins made as she painfully sang opera and art songs in the early decades of the 20th century, accompanied by her American-Mexican-Irish pianist, Cosme McCool, as portrayed in “Souvenir,” which just opened at the Totem Pole Playhouse.
“Souvenir” is told with tender hilarity by her loyal accompanist, McCool, played by Bob Walton, a Broadway, off-Broadway, TV and movie actor who, as it turns out, is no slouch on the piano.
McCool takes the gig, at first, to meet his monthly rent, but over the next dozen years, their relationship evolves into something more complex, a blend of admiration and affection.
Jenkins is brought to squawking life by Patricia Linhart, a professor of musical theater voice at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music who has a long string of acting and singing gigs on stage.
Apparently, it takes a really good singer to sing that badly. Totem Pole’s Producing Executive Director Rowan Joseph said that during rehearsals Linhart kept pronouncing her performance “terrible,” and they kept telling her to make it worse.
She did that. In spades.
Incidentally, at the very end of the show, Linhart redeems herself and, in a way, her character, but you will have to go see the play.
Amazingly enough, Mrs. Jenkins seemed to have been absolutely convinced that her singing was perfection itself. Even more remarkable, she remained enormously popular into her 70s, and died shortly after giving a performance in Carnegie Hall in 1944. Fans stuffed handkerchiefs in their mouths to stifle their laughter, which Mrs. J. blithely interpreted as cheers.
It wasn’t until she was in her 70s that she became popular enough to hold recitals in the ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton, where she lived, and make some records. Her success culminated with a sold-out concert at Carnegie. Interestingly, various sources indicate a current renewed interest in her music.
“Souvenir” is playing between now and July 28 at Totem Pole Playhouse, 9555 Golf Course Road, Fayetteville.
(Notice: No chickens were harmed in the preparation of this review.)
Show times and pricing
Show times include:
• 2 p.m., on July 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28.
• 8 p.m., July 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, and 27.
Contact the box office directly at (717)352-2164, ext 1. No refunds — Exchange $10.
Individual ticket pricing is $50 for all shows; previews, $25; with an additional $2 processing fee on all single tickets.
Subscription pricing is: Fixed $225; Full Flex $225; or four-show Flex $180.
Fixed subscription
A fixed subscription series allows people to have the same seats for each show for a fixed series of dates. These packages are not available for Preview performances. All fixed subscribers are given the opportunity to renew their same seats for the following year. If a renewal request is not received by the deadline, the seats are released and become available to those who request upgrades.
Flex subscription
Flex subscriptions allow people to choose any date for any show. They will receive the best available seating for the performance date chosen. These packages are not available for Preview performances. Flex subscribers cannot be renewed into the same seats for the following season.
Contact the box office to purchase the Double Date Special.
