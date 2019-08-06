A Hanover man was handed a maximum county prison sentence last week for his past relationship with a female juvenile.
Christopher Baschke, 22, pleaded guilty in April to statutory sexual assault and corruption of a minor in exchange for one year less one day to two years less two days of partial confinement, according to court documents.
As part of the plea agreement on the corruption of a minor charge, Baschke must register as a sex offender for 15 years under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), officials said.
Baschke was originally charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor, all felonies, and misdemeanor corruption of a minor, according to a magisterial docket.
An area school counselor informed Conewago Township Police on Nov. 1 that a student and her parents had disclosed information about the relationship, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Detective Kevin O’Brien.
A form received from Adams County Children and Youth Services said the sexual relationship lasted “for approximately two-three years,” according to the affidavit.
Margetas said Baschke was 20 years old and the victim was 12 years old when the relationship started.
O’Brien was present when the girl was interviewed Nov. 8 at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center in Gettysburg, according to the affidavit.
The girl “stated in the forensic interview that the sex was always at Baschke’s house and usually no one was home,” according to the affidavit.
She said, “he knew her age because she told him” and “at some point in the relationship they spoke about the age difference and ‘he didn’t care about being locked up,’” according to the affidavit.
During an interview Nov. 16 at the Conewago Township police station, Baschke “stated that he was having a sexual relationship” with the girl, it was alleged in the affidavit.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner imposed Baschke’s sentence on July 30. Baschke was taken into custody, following the proceeding.
