The summer of 2020 will be remembered as the season of disruption but Destination Gettysburg President Norris Flowers is determined one iconic symbol will stand – Fourth of July fireworks.
Gettysburg College announced last week its annual community Independence Day celebration will not occur this year. The college stated in a news release “the logistical realities and advance planning associated with hosting an event of such a scale demanded a timely and proactive decision.”
“While we make this decision guided by our paramount responsibility to the health, safety, and well-being of our community, we do so regrettably—and with the understanding of what this vibrant and cherished tradition means to all who have experienced it,” Bob Iuliano, president of Gettysburg College, stated in the release.
Flowers said he understands and respects the college’s decision but he still wants Destination Gettysburg to sponsor fireworks as it had in the past.
“It doesn't matter what you have going on in your life, spending a night staring at a spectacular display in the sky helps all your troubles temporarily go away,” Flowers said Friday. “We need that this year more than ever.”
Gettysburg Borough Council President Jacob Schindel, who is also a board member of the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA), is hoping to host a smaller-scale celebration at the Gettysburg Rec Park.
Schindel is taking the idea to the GARA board for approval at its May 18 meeting but he stressed everything is subject to Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic-related guidelines.
Schindel is imagining the community gathering at the rec park on Independence Day with food vendors available.
“Of course, safety is key,” Schindel said. “It is too early to say anything will happen for certain but we need to start planning now so we can properly execute if conditions change before July.”
Schindel said he hopes the Independence Day festivities are primarily a community celebration but also a fundraiser for GARA.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the rec authority to lose significant income from league fees and facility rentals.
“The rec park is there for the community and we need to do whatever we can to ensure it is properly maintained,” Schindel said.
Flowers said he is excited to work with Schindel and the GARA board but if a community gathering is not possible, he hopes fireworks can be ignited from the rec park so people can enjoy them at their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.