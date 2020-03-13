A Hanover woman charged with selling heroin in Berwick Township in 2018 waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Jacklyn Noelle Smith, 21, is charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications device, according to a magisterial docket. She appeared before Magisterial Judge Matthew Harvey and remains in prison unable to post bail. She would be required to post $1,000 of a $10,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
