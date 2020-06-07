Pa. Interfaith Community Programs, Inc. (PICPI) has been awarded two grants for $18,000 to continue its Project New Start program. The grants are being provided through the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust and the Covid-19 Relief and Recovery Fund at the Adams County Community Foundation.
Project New Start is a homeless diversion program providing emergency assistance to help low and moderate income Adams County residents with past due rent and mortgages, security deposits, overdue utility bills, and emergency car and home repairs. Since October, Project New Start has disbursed more than $130,000 to assist nearly 200 households, allowing them to stave off evictions and foreclosures and keep their gas or electric service on.
