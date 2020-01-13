Facebook posts stated falsely that “kidnapping attempts” occurred and women were “followed for possible ‘sex-trafficking’ at local businesses in Adams County,” according to state police.
Despite information shared widely on social media this past weekend, Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg “did not take any reports of these crimes and did not take any reports of suspicious activity,” Trooper Megan Frazer wrote Monday in an email.
“We would like to remind the public to be mindful of what is being shared on social media and the credibility of the source,” wrote Frazer, who is the regional public information officer for state police.
“If any incident of this kind would occur, the Pennsylvania State Police would inform the public and the media immediately,” according to a news release issued Monday by state police.
“If anyone has witnessed a crime or suspicious behavior, we encourage you to contact your local police department,” the release says.
Gettysburg borough police also did not receive any reports like those described on social media, Chief Robert Glenny said Monday.
